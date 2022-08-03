ALERT: SERAP Will Sue INEC Over Failure To Register 7m Nigerians

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

The Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) is filing a suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its failure to open its portal for about 7 million Nigerians to complete their voters card registration.

The electoral umpire ended its continuous voter registration on July 31, an exercise that began about 13 months ago.

The commission revealed that out of 10,487,972 Nigerians who began their pre-registration online, only 3,444,378 persons completed.

This implies that 7,043,594 applicants may not vote if the portal is not opened for them to complete their registration.

Although there are widespread call for INEC to allow those who began their registration to complete it, the commission had insisted that it had to bring the process to an end, “because we cannot go on ad infinitum, our electoral process is constitutionally and legally circumscribed, and if we continue with this voters’ registration exercise, ad infinitum, it will do damage to our timeline and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.”

But SERAP stated on Wednesday that it will seek legal interpretation in court over INEC’s position.

The group urged affected Nigerians to send their names for compilation as applicants in the suit.

It tweeted, “We are suing the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) over its failure to allow over seven million Nigerians to complete their voter registration, after they have carried out their pre-registration online.

“Please indicate your interest to join the suit especially if you are affected, by stating your full names.”

