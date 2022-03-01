ALERT! Terrorists Are Planting Explosives In Public Places, Kaduna Govt Warns Residents

The Kaduna State Government has asked residents to be watchful as terrorists may be planting explosives in public places across the state.

The advisory came after an Improvised Explosive Device hidden in a liquor joint at Kabala West, along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Western bypass in Kaduna South Local Government Area, was neutralised by bomb experts.

The explosive could have claimed the lives of football fans who visited the joint to watch the League Cup final (Carabao Cup) between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwa, urged residents to be extra vigilant.

Aruwan said the intention of the terrorists may be to harm citizens by “discreetly placing explosives in public facilities such as schools, hospitals, hotels, bars, entertainment centres, restaurants, parks, major roads and places of worship”.

He, therefore, urged residents to be on red alert and report suspicious persons or packages abandoned in strategic places.

Aruwan assured the residents that security agencies in the state were working to ensure that no harm or destruction befalls them and their facilities.

“Any suspicious person or object observed must be immediately reported to the nearest security formation. The Security Operations Room may also be contacted, on the lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“Quarry operators are also advised to enhance security on their sites and to ensure that explosive materials are not readily accessible to be carted away for criminal purposes. Sites will be inspected for compliance.

“Close monitoring of the situation by security agencies will continue,” the statement read.