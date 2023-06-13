Alex Otti Appoints Substantive Rector For Abia College Of Health Sciences

By News Agency of Nigeria
Alex-Otti

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has approved the appointment of Mr Aloysius Okezie as the substantive Rector, Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba.

The appointment is contained in a statement signed by Kazie Uko, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

Uko stated that the appointment is with immediate effect.

The statement directed the outgoing rector to hand over the paraphernalia of his office to Okezie.

It further stated that the announcement clarified and superseded any other information in the media, regarding the college.

