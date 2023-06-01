Alex Otti Dissolves LG Transition Committees, Sacks Chairmen, Deputies

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has approved the dissolution of the Transition Committees of the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

The chairmen and their deputies appointed by the former governor of the state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, were also directed to hand over.

Ikpeazu had in February 2023, appointed some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Transition Committee (TC) chairmen and deputies for the 17 councils.

The appointed chairmen, according to Ikpeazu, were to oversee the affairs of the councils until April 28 when another election will be conducted by the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), headed by Professor Mkpa Agu Mkpa, a former Commissioner for Education.

Otti in a statement on Thursday signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma,

Special Adviser Media and Publicity, directed that the chairmen to hand over to the Heads of Service of their respective local governments.

The statement further revealed that the governor also approved the removal of the Education Secretaries of the 17 Local Government Areas.

“These directives take immediate effect, therefore, the affected persons should comply and ensure seamless transfer of power in the LGAs”.