Alex Otti To Supporters: I Can’t Give All Of You Jobs

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, has advised his supporters not to expect him to give all of them jobs in his administration.

Advertisement

Instead, Otti has advised those lobbying for political appointments to come up with business ideas he can support.

The former bank manager spoke while addressing his supporters at Umuru, Umuehim village in Ehi Na Uguru Ancient Kingdom, Isiala Ngwa South LGA of Abia State.

He said his administration will not run a bogus system and will not indulge in waste, stressing that it would amount to hypocrisy for his administration to do the same things he accused the outgoing Peoples Democratic Party government of doing.

He said;

“I want to thank all of you my team members. I do not take your sacrifices for granted. I understand that a lot of people are lobbying for appointments, unfortunately, we cannot appoint every body, but I can assure you that government is big enough to empower people and support ideas and businesses, that’s what government does all over the world. We are going to support people, just come up with your ideas.

“We will not run a bogus system and we will not indulge in waste, because it would amount to hypocrisy if we turn around to do the same thing we accused the present government of doing.”