Aleyu: Kingpin Of Bandit Conferred With Traditional Title Won’t Escape Justice — Police

The Katsina Police Command has vowed to capture a kingpin of bandits, Adamu Yankuzo, also known as Ada Aleyu, recently conferred with the traditional title of the Sarkin Fulani of Tsafe Emirate.

The command disclosed this in a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, expressing its shock over the development.

The Spokesperson of the Command, Isah Gambo, said the wanted bandit has killed scores of Katsina residents and does not deserve the freedom he enjoys.

“We receive the message of his coronation with shock because Aleyu is a wanted person in Katsina for crimes against Humanity. He has killed hundreds of indigenes of Katsina.

“He led a group of terrorists into a village and killed up to a hundred people, including children and women. Properties destroyed, animals killed, and that is why he is on our wanted list,” Gambo said.

In June 2020, the command placed a bounty of N5m on Aleyu, asking individuals and groups to provide vital information that would lead to his arrest.

But in the last two years, Aleyu walked a free man, carrying out deadly operations in Katsina, Zamfara and other neighbouring states.

On July 16, the traditional ruler of the Tsafe Emirate, Aliyu Marafa, conferred him with a chief title to reportedly aid peace and cease-fire.

Responding to why security operatives did not arrest him at the event, Gambo said, “The fact that you see Aleyu on motorbikes wearing a so-called Turban in a coronation ceremony does not mean that Aleyu is free. Those guys you saw on motorbikes are terrorists, and they are armed.

“So you will understand that in a situation where the event was in a public place with civilians if you decide to strike and fight, there will be many recorded civilian casualties.”

He added that the command, alongside other sister agencies, is working in synergy to ensure his arrest.

“There are so many aspects of the security we are looking at, and by God’s Grace, we are going to get Aleyu because the security agencies are united and the government is cooperating, which is why the government came out with that statement.

“This is to show that Aleyu is wanted for a crime against humanity, and the Zamfara State government is not ready to say that Aleyu has escaped justice. He must be brought to justice and that is what we are after.

“We have also put the sum of N5m on his head. Anybody who can aid his arrest or bring him dead or alive will get the money,” he said.

Recall that the Zamfara Government had disassociated itself from the coronation of Aleyu and suspended the Emir of Yandoton for officiating the event. The state also instituted a six-man committee to investigate the rationale behind the conferment.

But the Emirate Council noted that the event had no political inclination but was executed to create lasting peace for its residents in the community.