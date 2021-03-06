Ali Odefa Emerges Southeast PDP National Vice Chairman, Vows To Reclaim Lost Seats

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Chief Ali Odefa, Saturday, emerged the Southeast national vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His election was the high point of the PDP Congress held in Enugu.

The PDP zonal congress also elected 14 other members of the Zonal Executive Committee of the party in an election conducted by the electoral committee from the national leadership of the PDP led by Dr Ibrahim Umar.

The electoral process was monitored and thereafter endorsed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as orderly, peaceful and credible.

Other elected zonal working committee members, who were sworn in alongside Chief Odefa, are Chief Ugwu James (zonal secretary), Hon Emeka Okeke (zonal treasurer), Hon.l Casmir Ugwu (zonal financial secretary), Hon Mike Ahumibe (zonal organizing secretary), Barr Ukpai Ukairo (zonal legal adviser), Engr Augustine Okeke (zonal publicity secretary), Hon Lazarus Ogbe (zonal auditor), Hon Mrs Mary Omile (zonal women’s leader) and Comrade Chidiebere Egwu (zonal youth leader).

The five others who were elected as zonal ex-officio members are Chief Damian Ozurumba (Abia); Hon Mrs Anthonia Nwankwu (Anambra); Engr Francis Kalu (Ebonyi); Hon Chief Romanus Edeh (Enugu), and Sir Stanley Ekezie (Imo).

The zonal congress was attended by the deputy governor of Abia State, Mr Ude Oko Chukwu: the PDP national organising secretary, Col Austin Akobundu; the national youth leader, Mr Sunday Udeh-Okoye; former governors of Ebonyi, Anambra and Imo states: Senator Sam Egwu, Peter Obi and Chief Emeka Ihedioha respectively; national and state Assembly members from the zone.

The newly elected National Ex-officio members are Chief Ibe Nwadioha (Abia); Chief Barr Okey Muo-Aroh (Anambra); Lady Barr Nonye Nwangwu (Anambra); Hon Harrison Onwe (Ebonyi); Princess Edith Okoro N. (Enugu) and Hon Chinemerem Madu (Imo).

Declaring Odefa as the winner, the chairman of the electoral committee, Dr Umar, said, “I, Dr Ibrahim Umar, the chairman of the electoral panel of the 2021 Southeast Zonal Congress, hereby declare Chief Ali Odefa as the duly elected national vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Southeast.”

The Enugu State resident electoral commissioner, Dr Emeka Ononamadu, said, “We have observed the process and it was orderly; it was peaceful and the voting went successfully and we are satisfied with the outcome; so thank you for this peaceful congress.”

Responding on behalf of the newly elected executives, Chief Odefa thanked Gov Ugwuanyi and other PDP delegates for electing them to serve the party. He pledged that they would put the interest of the PDP first by providing a level playing field and working for the victory of the party in the zone.

Chief Odefa reassured stakeholders of the party in the Southeast that his leadership would not let them down, adding that ‘every state that was taken from the PDP in this zone will be reclaimed by the party starting from Anambra State’.