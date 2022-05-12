All Ministers, Heads Of MDAs Must Resign To Contest In 2023— Presidency

There are rising concerns that the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is being distracted by his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

But Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said on Thursday that he does not want to be dragged into issues on Emefiele’s resignation from the CBN.

Nigerians are worried that the CBN governor’s ambition is having an impact on his ability to combat the current foreign exchange crisis as well as other monetary policies.

Although Emefiele already has a presidential form in his name purchased under the All Progressives Congress, he has disassociated himself from the donors.

But he is still willing to run for the presidential seat with his own money.

On Wednesday, Buhari ordered all Ministers, heads of agencies, parastatals, ambassadors as well as other political appointees who desire to contest for offices to resign.



Responding to how the directive affects the CBN Governor on Channels TV, Shehu said, “I don’t want to be dragged into names especially given all of the things that are happening in court and all of that.

“If he considers himself as a head of an agency or parastatal, does he consider himself as a member of an extra ministerial department? I think that he and his lawyers will determine what is the implication of that for them.”

When asked if the Presidency considers the CBN as one of those extra ministerial parts of government that is appointed by the President, he said, “I do not want to drive into technical details of this sort. The President’s directive is clear as conveyed by the secretary to the Government of the Federation. If you are a minister, if you are a head of government agency or parastatal and a political appointee, an ambassador and you want to contest for elective office resign.”

Commenting on whether the directive affects anyone appointed whose office is tenured, Shehu said, “I think that decision will be made by individuals where they say on their own they will go, it will make things easier for everyone.

“But if they think that they are entitled to continue in office as they contest for Senate, Governor or President, then that opens it to a further directive. If you don’t make the decision by yourself, someone will decide for you.

“The President is well advised on all of these matters. We should rightly assume that the senior advisers, chief of staff to the President, secretary to the government, the economic adviser to the President and everyone who is there tell the President what is right and what is wrong. I believe that all of the information is at his disposal and the decision will be made by him.

“He has given directives with very wide latitude covering about everyone. If somebody thinks that the directive has missed their aims then it is up to them to make the decision to stay or to go. I certainly again resist the pressure to be dragged into a single issue by the governor of the Central Bank Nigeria.”