Alleged Assault: Chris Brown Sued For $50m

American R and B star, Chris Brown, alongside associate Sinko Ceej, rapper Yella Beezy, and the corporation Live Nation, have been named in a $50m lawsuit following a series of alleged attacks that occurred during Brown’s 11:11 tour show in Fort Worth, Texas.

The lawsuit, filed by Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell, accused Brown of orchestrating the assault of the four men backstage on July 20.

According to a report by TMZ, the plaintiffs were invited backstage for a post-concert hangout but ended up being assaulted.

Charles Bush alleged that after he went to congratulate Brown on his performance, the singer ordered his men to attack him, citing a past disagreement.

Bush claimed that he was surrounded by 7-10 of Brown’s associates, who punched and kicked him, and that an entourage member known as Hood Boss threw a chair at his head.

The suit also claimed that Brown directed Yella Beezy and his men to “f*** up” Larry Parker.

Parker claimed that he was punched and kicked in the head for over 10 minutes while Brown encouraged the assault.

The plaintiffs said they suffered severe injuries and have undergone various medical treatments, with one person still hospitalised. Their attorney, Tony Buzbee, vowed to seek justice for his clients.

In addition to the $50m in damages, the plaintiffs have filed for restraining orders against Brown, Beezy, and Ceej.

Brown and his team have not yet responded to the allegations.

In the past, the singer pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.