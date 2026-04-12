Alleged Cultist ‘Agali’ Fatally Shot In Lagos

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has commenced investigation into the fatal shooting of a man popularly known as “Agali” in the Surulere area of the state.

The command disclosed this in a post shared on its official X handle, @LagosPoliceNG, on Sunday.

It stated that the command was aware of the shooting incident that occurred on Saturday at about 11;30 p.m., at the National Stadium Bridge, Surulere.

The command was reacting to a video from the scene posted by @naijaConfra, an X handle known for sharing content on cult-related activities, which showed a damaged white vehicle at the location with a crowd of people gathered around.

@naijaConfra also circulated claims about the incident, alleging that the deceased was associated with a cult group and was a prominent figure in the area.

The post further made unverified claims linking the incident to cult rivalry and local political affiliations.

Advertisement

It further suggested possible tensions between rival groups and referenced concerns over potential reprisals.

Meanwhile, the command said the victim was rushed to the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, where he was confirmed dead.

According to the police, the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.