Alleged Defamation: Court Adjourns Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Trial Until February 23

An Abuja High Court, on Monday, granted an application by the Federal Government to adjourn further hearing in the defamatory case against Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Justice Chizoba Oji, who granted the request, adjourned the matter until Feb. 23, 2026, for continuation of the hearing.

Earlier, when the case was called, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Ehiogie Idahosa, announced his appearance, but no counsel represented the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Justice Oji then said that the court received a letter from the prosecution requesting an adjournment.

Idahosa, however, said that he was not served with the letter, and the judge directed that the copy of the letter be handed to the lawyer.

Idahosa said he observed that the letter was registered and filed on Monday morning.

He argued that the prosecution’s request for adjournment was not brought to the notice of the defence 48 hours before the court’s sitting, as required.

He, therefore, urged the court to proceed with the business of the day, since the defendant was in court and the application for adjournment was incompetent.

The lawyer said the court’s business for the day was the hearing of the defendant’s preliminary objection

Ruling, Justice Oji said she agreed that the application for adjournment did not meet the required threshold, but added that she would grant the adjournment in the interest of justice.

She subsequently rejected Idahosa’s prayer to proceed with the court’s business for the day and adjourned until Feb. 23, 2026 for hearing.

The lawmaker, who represents Kogi Central, was accompanied to court on Monday by her husband.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is charged with criminal defamation in relation to her claim that the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, and ex-Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi allegedly planned to kill her.

In her preliminary objection, Akpoti-Uduaghan is querying the decision of the office of the AGF to file two similar charges against her at the same time.

But, in its counter affidavit filed against the preliminary objection, the prosecution had faulted the claim by Akpoti-Uduaghan that the charges filed at the Abuja HIgh Court and the Federal High Court in Abuja amounted to an abuse of court process.

The prosecution stated that contrary to her claim, the three-count charge at the Abuja High Court was filed against her “after a thorough Investigation of the case and a prima facie case was established.

“The three-count charge was preferred against the defendant pursuant to the Penal Code Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in the bonafide exercise of the prosecutorial powers of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) and in the best interest of justice.

“The actions and conducts of the defendant/applicant (Natasha) contravened the penal code law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The criminal charge against the defendant is borne out of the comprehensive and conclusive investigation of the case, including all petitions and parties related to the case by the Nigerian Police Force.

“All the petitions filed by the defendant were duly investigated and charges filed at the FCT High Court against her colleague senator.

“The Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation filed the criminal charge against the defendant after due regard to the public interest, the interest of justice and the need to prevent abuse of legal process.

“The charge against the defendant is consistent with the extant laws and does not constitute an abuse of the legal and prosecutorial powers of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation,” the prosecution said.