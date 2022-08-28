Alleged Money Laundering: Court To Decide Abba Kyari’s Extradition To U.S, Monday

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja will on Monday (August 29) pass judgement on the federal government’s suit seeking extradition of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, to the United States.

Recall that the US federal prosecutors had furnished the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN with an alleged money laundering case involving Abba Kyari and an internet fraudster, Hushpuppi.

The US government therefore requested for Kyari’s extradition so he could face trial before its court, where Hushpuppi had already been convicted for internet fraud, awaiting sentencing by September 21.

The suit was instituted before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

In the extradition suit, Kyari’s lawyer, Nureni Jimoh, SAN, had urged the court to strike out the application because, according to him, his client had months before his arrest, informed the AGF and police authorities that he wanted to maintain communication with Hushpuppi for the purpose of luring him back to Nigeria.

He contended that while the federal government wants to desert his client over developments on Hushpuppi and turning blind eye to the professionalism associated with his role as DCP, the US are levelling baseless allegations against Kyari.

But the AGF’s lawyer, Pius Akuta, said since Kyari’s name has been entered as a defendant before the US court, he ought to appear at the proceedings to defend himself.

Although the Federal High Courts are still observing annual vacation ( which ends by September 16), our correspondent gathered that Justice Ekwo, who is not part of the vacation judges in Abuja division, will sit on Monday to give judgement on the case.

Our correspondent learned that the judge may be sitting for the rest of the week.