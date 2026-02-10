Alleged N320m Fraud: Court Fixes March 23 For Mutu Nicholas Judgment

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Justice F. Giwa Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja slated March 23, 2026 for delivery of judgment in the trial of Nicholas Mutu, a serving member of the Federal House of Representatives.

Mutu is facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alongside Airworld Technologies Ltd and Oyien Homes on 13- count charges of money laundering and gratification to the tune of N320 million.

At the proceedings, counsel to the first and third defendants, E. I. Ekweto, SAN drew the attention of the court to a motion filed on December 10, 2035 on eight grounds in support of a written address where he urged the court to strike out the case and acquit the defendants.

In response, counsel to the prosecution, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN informed the court of his motion, dated January 28, 2026, adopting the final written addresses, in which he stated that the prosecution has proved its case against the defendants with testimonies from four witnesses and tendering of documents that showed that the funds involved were proceeds of illegal activities.

“The testimonies of the witnesses pointed to the fact that these monies were paid as gratifications. There was no time that suggestions were made that the payments that were made were in respect of a contract. Witnesses whose testimonies were not contradicted and uncontroverted show that there is no way that their evidence can’t be believed”



“More importantly is the attempt to prepare documents to pervert the course of justice in the cause of the proceedings. The issue about the origin of the money as raised by defence counsel, is not about the money being paid to Starlines from NDDC, but rather the payment to Starlines at the instance of the first defendant. That is where the unlawful activity sets in as testified by PW1 and PW2. So, my lord, we have reacted to all their submissions in our written addresses and we urge the honourable court to hold that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and to convict the defendants,” he said.

Justice Ogunbanjo adjourned the matter till March 23, 2026 for delivery of judgment.