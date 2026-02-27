Alleged NDLEA Complicity: Court Mandates Open Viewing Of Seized Drug Footage

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Justice Emeka Nwite has ordered that a video evidence which the prosecution told the court indicted operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) be played in an open court on March 16.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, the case was adjourned to March 16 to enable the defence counsel to prepare and play the video in an open court, a ruling the prosecution counsel did not object to.

Justice Nwite ruled that, “Having considered all the submissions from both parties, I hereby adjourned this matter to 16 of March, 2026. I ordered that the video evidence which the court has given a nod as an exhibit would be played on March 16, 2026” in an open court.

The court did not hear arguments in the case which centered on trial of DCP Abba Kyari and others concerning a 21.55kg consignment of cocaine seized at the Enugu Airport on January 19, 2022, by officers of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), as both parties sought for an adjournment.

DCP Kyari was head of the IRT when the police arrested the drug traffickers, who the police said were allegedly cleared at the airport by the NDLEA officers on duty.

At last hearing on January 28th, the Police had indicted the NDLEA telling the court under cross examination that the anti drug-agency had cleared two drug traffickers – Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne – at the Enugu Airport on January 19, 2022 before the police arrested them.

A police officer, John Nwonke who appeared as the second defence witness (DW2) was led in evidence by defence counsel to Abba Kyari, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN.

Other defendants in the case include Sunday J. Ubua, an Assistant Commissioner of Police; Bawa James, an Assistant Superintendent of Police; Simon Agirgba, an Inspector; and John Nuhu, also an Inspector – all officers of the Police IRT.

The witness, who identified himself as a serving police officer and presented both a warrant card and office ID, explained that he was the officer who interviewed and recorded the confessions made by the drug traffickers.

However, the video evidence was not played. But at the resumed hearing on Friday, Justice Nwite said “the video would be played in the open court for transparency and justice.”