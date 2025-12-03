Alleged Thief Swallows $19,300 Diamond-Studded Jewellery

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A New Zealand man has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing a diamond-studded Fabergé egg by swallowing it.

Police say the ingested jewellery, valued at NZ$33,585 ($19,300; £14,600), has still not been recovered.

Officers were called to Partridge Jewellers in central Auckland last Friday afternoon, where the 32-year-old suspect was arrested inside the store minutes after the incident. He has since undergone a medical assessment and remains in custody.

According to the jeweller’s website, the missing Fabergé “Octopussy” egg is set with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires, opening to reveal an 18-carat gold miniature octopus.

The piece was inspired by the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy, which revolves around the heist of a similar Fabergé egg.

Fabergé, founded in Russia more than two centuries ago, is globally renowned for its gem-encrusted eggs and luxury craftsmanship.

The suspect is expected to appear in court again on 8 December.

Local reports also say he faces additional charges for allegedly stealing an iPad from the same jewellery store on 12 November, as well as cat litter and flea-control products worth about NZ$100 ($57; £43) from a private residence the following day.