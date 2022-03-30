Alleged Torture: FCT Panel Gives Ultimatum On Petitions Against Abba Kyari

The Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violations by the defunct SARS and other units of the Nigerian Police Force (IIP-SARS) on Wednesday directed the counsel representing the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, to appear before it on April 20 and defend his client over several pending petitions against him.

The panel made the decision while adjourning a petition on alleged unlawful arrest and detention, torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment filed against Abba Kyari and the Inspector General of Police.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Yakubu Danjuma, Ibrahim Daniel, and Choji Dung are among the families that had petitioned the panel regarding alleged human right violations by Kyari.

The panel had on March 23 adjourned till today (March 30) so that Kyari’s lawyer, DCP James ldachaba, would have ample time to respond to pending petitions.

But the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that “Idachaba informed the panel that his team are no longer appearing for Abba Kyari in the petition saying that he now has a counsel in the person of Abdullahi Haruna (SAN).”

The case was adjourned for cross-examination and continuation of hearing and the panel advised the new lawyer to show up.