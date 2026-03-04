Allen Century Powers New Zealand Into T20 W’Cup Final

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Finn Allen struck a sensational unbeaten century as New Zealand demolished 2024 runners-up South Africa by nine wickets to reach a second Men’s T20 World Cup final.

Chasing 170 after a 27-ball half-century from Marco Jansen had rescued South Africa from 77-5, Allen bludgeoned 100 not out from 33 balls, including 10 fours and eight sixes, as New Zealand romped to victory with 43 balls to spare.

Tim Seifert thrashed a brisk half-century of his own (58 off 33) as New Zealand’s openers put on 117 runs (55 balls) for the first wicket before Allen kicked into overdrive.

He smacked 42 runs off just 11 deliveries to dominate his 56-run stand with Rachin Ravindra, including dispatching Jansen for five consecutive boundaries to complete an emphatic win.

South Africa were previously unbeaten at this tournament, including a seven-wicket victory over the Black Caps in the initial group phase, but faltered with the bat after losing the toss.

They lost Quinton de Kock (10) and Ryan Rickelton (0) to consecutive deliveries in the second over to slump to 12-2 while Aiden Markram (18 off 20) and David Miller (6) both failed to capitalise on being dropped on three.

When Dewald Brevis (34 off 27) chipped a routine catch to Mitchell Santner in the covers in the 11th over, it felt like game over for South Africa but Jansen found a stable partner in Tristan Stubbs (29 off 24) before bursting into life in the final five overs to propel the Proteas from 108-5 to 169-8.

Jansen put on 73 runs (48 balls) for the sixth wicket with Stubbs and struck five sixes in his unbeaten 55 off 30 balls.

However, it quickly proved nowhere near enough, with New Zealand never looking back after their destructive openers took the opening six overs for 84 runs.