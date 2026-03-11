Allocating 20% Of Abia Budget To Education Commendable, Says UNESCO

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has commended Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, for his education policies that have elevated governance in Abia State.

The Head of Office and Country Representative of UNESCO to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr Jean-Paul Ngome-Abiaga gave the commendation on Tuesday, March 10th, at the Governor’s office when he led a delegation to pay him a visit.

“Your Excellency, let me first commend you for the work you have started since 2023. We have seen the results.

“I have been in this country for three months and a half, but I know the effort that were put in place here in terms of infrastructure development, but also in terms of fiscal discipline and also in education.

“I will speak only about education. Even though UNESCO is about education, science, culture, communication and information, we are doing so much.

“But, I would like to emphasise on that, Your Excellency, we know the importance and place of education in your agenda.

Advertisement

“We know that you have dedicated 20% of the budget of the State to education and we would like to really congratulate you for that,’ Dr Ngome-Abiaga stated.

Dr Ngome-Abiaga, who sought further partnership with Abia State Government in three areas including health, education, and giving more visibility in other areas that are in the mandate of UNESCO and the budget provision for health and education, noted that he came to support the works of the Governor, adding that he would put all their technical expertise to the Governor’s disposal in any area of need it.

“In terms of UNESCO support, we have been working very hard together with your people, with your institutions.

“We have trained more than 1,000 teachers on health and education. We have engaged more than 700 community and religious leaders to our health, education, and HIV education.

“We have engaged more than 300 schools. And all these started when you launched the Abia First Education Initiative. So, we would like to thank you for that and we would like to continue to support you in that very important agenda,” Dr Ngome-Abiaga assured.

Advertisement

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation and a strategic partner to the United Nations, Mrs Olapeju Ibekwe, introduced the Africa Social Impact Summit to the Governor and invited him to participate as a guest of honour to their forthcoming conference in July this year.

She noted that, “It is a platform for us to accelerate the SDGs and it seeks to reduce silo execution and catalyse multi-level, multi-sectoral partnerships across the public sector, private sector and the third sector.

“So, this platform birthed just after COVID-19 in 2022 and since then, it’s been able to unlock over 100 million Dollars because the platform has three main goals and the goals are partnerships, impact investment and policy advocacy,” Mrs Ibekwe noted.

Responding, Governor Alex Otti while appreciating their visit to the State thanked them for being good partners to the State.

Governor Otti, who noted that what they have requested are germane, assured that he would look into their requests.

“What you came with is a request that no one can say no to – partnership, support to reduce the number of out-of-school children, asking that more money be allocated to health, and education.

Advertisement

“Those are good and they are imperative for a government that is serious. And we can only say thank you and welcome.

Ukoha Njoku Ukoha

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Otti further reports that the Governor also used the opportunity to announced the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the second batch of teachers’ recruitment exercise, by the State Government next week, for about 24,000 successful applicants who have been selected for the exams.

He highlighted his achievements in education, particularly in the free and compulsory education, renovation of schools, recruitment of 5,394 teachers, training of teachers and providing special discriminatory remuneration of the teachers among others.

The State Chief Executive said that in the last 3 years , his government has devoted 20 percent of the budget to the education sector and 15 percent of the budget dedicated solely to the health.

“So, when you are talking about health and education, you probably see that they already have about 35 percent of the budget. But then, maybe by the time we begin to dissect them and break them into pieces, we’ll probably find out.

“We’ll go back and look at how we can further partner with you, how we can use you, like you have asked, for the good of our people. Because you are United Nations. You are not a profit-making organisation,” Gov. Otti stated.