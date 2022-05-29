Allow Me To Rejoice With Madrid, I ‘Ve Been An Arsenal Fan For 36 Years, Apostle Suleman Tells Football Fans

Popular Nigerian preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of the Omega Fire Ministry has said that he has right to Rejoice With Real Madrid on their victory over Liverpool in Paris.

Madrid won their 14th UEFA Champions league title on Saturday night by a thrilling one goal before over 80,000 fans and football lovers at the Stade de France.

Typically, an Arsenal fan is mocked for not lifting Europe’s most prestigious league title or the domestic league in years.

The pastor is one of the numerous Arsenal fans who have to cope with the treatment.

Like every football lover, it is common to find a die-hard supporter of a particular club have a team in another league that it also supports.

Apostle Suleiman is one of those supporters who spent 36 years in Arsenal and still have a soft spot for Madrid- a Spanish team.

Arsenal- a Premier League club have not lifted the Champions League , and the last time they lifted the Premier League was in 2003/2004 season, during the Thiery Henry era.

They finished unbeaten. The team was described as “invincible”.

“I don’t understand why they are saying I am a Real Madrid fan? Can’t I rejoice at least with those rejoicing? Roman 12:15. I have been a gunner for 36 years,” said Suleiman on Sunday.

Tweet

I don’t understand why they saying I am a Real Madrid fan?..can’t I rejoice at least with those rejoicing?..Roman 12.15



I have been a gunner for 36yrs

100yrs after the club began.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) May 29, 2022

He had tweeted after the final, “Round of 16- PSG Quarter final-Chelsea Semi final -Man city Final-Liverpool Madrid deserved it! Congratulations Real Madrid.

“Scoring a goal from just 2 shots on target winning the UCL final. Very few clubs can. Liverpool did try. But only one deserving winner! Madrid, king of Europe!”

But the tweet has been greeted with over 175 replies as most of the replies mock the preacher’s choice of supporting Gunners for close to two decades.

Replaying his tweet, @nwigwe_ansalem said, “You are right Pastor. Real Madrid deserve to win. And Eden Hazard won the Champions League on the bench, but Arsenal yet to win it for years.”

Also, @SamuelOhure said, “Madrid will always win a champions league final cause they got the experience, it’s their birth rite just like Arsenal in FA cup finals.”

Similarly, @IbejiNoble tweeted, “I think you need to pray more for your club, next season could be relegation battle for (Arsenal).”