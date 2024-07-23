Allow Nigerians Protest, Even Your Supporters Are Hungry – Atiku Tells Tinubu

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ex-vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has said Nigerians should be allowed to protest, warning against suppressing the planned August nationwide protest.

Atiku stated this against the reported arrest of some promoters of the planned August protest that aims to call the government’s attention to the hardship in the country.

Two of such Nigerians including a young man advertising merchandise meant for the protest online were arrested a few days ago due to public disapproval.

Other Nigerians who have been galvanising protesters to take to the street in August to demonstrate against what they termed bad governance which they said has caused hardship in the country have continued to oppose warnings from the presidency and the police against hitting the street.

Atiku, while stopping short of overtly endorsing the planned August nationwide protest, affirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday the constitutional rights of Nigerians to protest and associate saying any attempt to stifle such a clearly stated section of the law is an invitation to anarchy.

Atiku said the same Bola Tinubu, who is today’s president, was part of the 2012 protest, but unfortunately is moving against the protest since he heads the government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the rights of citizens to protest are enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and affirmed by our courts,” Atiku stated.

He specifically pointed to Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered) which he said “unequivocally guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association.”

He emphasised that “chasing shadows and contriving purported persons behind the planned protests is an exercise in futility when it is obvious that Nigerians, including supporters of Tinubu and the ruling APC, are caught up in the hunger, anger, and hopelessness brought about by the incompetence and cluelessness of this government.”

Atiku added, “It is deeply ironic that those who now seek to stifle these rights were themselves leading protests in 2012.

“A responsible government,” he said, “must ensure a safe and secure environment for citizens to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to peaceful protest.

“Any attempt,” he warned, “to suppress these rights is not only unconstitutional but a direct affront to our democracy.”