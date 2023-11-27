Allow People’s Will Prevail In Enugu State, Labour Party Begs Supreme Court

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party has pleaded with the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the lower courts which rejected the application and appeal filed by its gubernatorial candidate for Enugu State, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, challenging the outcome of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The party said that the rulings of Election Petition Tribunals and the Court of Appeal against Edeoga, and some members of the party elected into the state assembly in the state did not reflect the electoral position of the people.

The party said in a statement on Monday that the election tribunal in Enugu and Court of Appeal in Lagos rejecting its weighty evidence that it won the March 18, 2024 governorship has left many political and judiciary watch stunned.

A statement by Malam Umar Farouk, its National Secretary argued that, that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Mbah was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the election into the office of Governor of Enugu State having “presented a forged NYSC discharge Certificate to INEC in contravention of Section 182(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution As Amended.”

The party noted that evidence to prove its “came from the NYSC Director of Certification who was subpoenaed by the tribunal to say that Mbah was parading a forged NYSC certificate.

“Earlier before this, the Director General of the NYSC Brig Gen. Y.D. Ahmed had gone on national Television to say that Mbah was parading a forged NYSC certificate.”

The party explained that its candidate also “tendered an NYSC disclaimer letter dated 2/2/23 which was admitted as Exhibit EPT01/8A& B. PW2 from the legal firm Omas & Partners also a subpoenaed witness.”

According to the party, the subpoena tendered in evidence the original disclaimer letter from the NYSC and her letter to the NYSC to show that the PDP candidate had tendered fake original NYSC certificate.

“Also tendered was a Letter of appointment dated July 14 2003 appointing him Chief of Staff to the then Governor of Enugu State Dr Chimaroke Nnamani when he claimed to be serving in Lagos as a Corps Member.

“Also tendered as evidence from INEC staff was Mbah’s Form EC9 (Nomination Form and Affidavits of Personal particulars) and it was confirmed the said forged NYSC Certificate was attached to his Form EC9.

“Also tendered but rejected by the tribunal and court of Appeal as not enough the various witness statements confirming over-voting, the act of non-compliance complained by our candidate in Nkanu East and Igboeze North LGAs and the failure of INEC to cancel the results in places where there were incidences of over-voting as demanded by the Electoral Act,” the party said.

The party further explained that it needed to “remind Nigerians and all lovers of democracy that the Labour Party won 2 of the three Senate seats, Seven of the Eight House of Representatives seats, and 14 majority of the 24 state House of Assembly seats” in Enugu State “but INEC and Judiciary are trying to give the governorship to another party.

“Our position is that if this stands at the Supreme Court, four major and dangerous things will happen: the will and desire of Enugu people as demonstrated in their voting pattern on March 8 will be undermined,” reempahising that “forgery of the NYSC certificate and indeed other certificates will be legalized, NYSC as a credible national institution in the country will be destroyed and the military who oversees the NYSC as a paramilitary body will be dented.

“Our Appeal therefore is for the Apex Court to look judiciously at all the evidence and the law in the Enugu case and do Justice and nothing short of that.”