Alma Wahlberg, Mother Of Nollywood Actors Mark And Donnie Dies At 78

Alma Wahlberg, the mother of Hollywood actors Mark and Donny Wahlberg has passed away at the age of 78.

The brothers made the announcement on Sunday via social media.

“My Angel. Rest in peace”, Mark wrote in a caption accompanying an image of his late mother on his Instagram account.

“I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by, and set on life’s path by, such an amazing woman.

In his tribute to Alma, Donnie posted a montage of various moments in her life accompanied by a lengthy caption describing her as the most loving human being he has ever known.

“My mom Alma’s joy for life, love, and people – combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from – undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I’ve often said if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that because it’s true”, a part of the caption read.

Donnie Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy described Alma as the world’s greatest mother-in-law on Twitter.

Neither of the posts revealed how she died.

The deceased is survived by 9 children including actors Mark and Donnie.

Mark is known for starring in movies such as Transformers: Age of Extinction, Ted 1 & 2 as well as Daddy’s Home 1& 2.

Donnie, on the other hand, is known for starring in the TV show Blue Bloods among others.