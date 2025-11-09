Alonso Worried About Real Madrid Form After Vallecano Draw

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Xabi Alonso said Real Madrid need to be “self-critical” but also “measured” in their reaction to Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Madrid struggled in the La Liga draw in Vallecas, which followed a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Liverpool in midweek.

Alonso’s team remained top of the league table on 31 points from 12 games, with rivals Barcelona visiting Celta Vigo later on Sunday.

Real have only dropped points twice in LaLiga this season: in their 5-2 derby defeat to Atlético Madrid and in the draw with Rayo.

He said, “We want to be stable in our preparation and in our mentality.

“The league goes game by game. I’m worried about continuing to grow, to improve, and being self-critical in a positive, constructive way.

“It’s still November; there’s a long way to go. We have to be demanding of ourselves, but also measured.”

Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Clásico last month but have faced criticism since then, especially in the wake of their performance at Anfield.

“We know where we are,” Alonso said, when asked if he was worried by talk of a ‘crisis’.

“In the good moments and the bad moments, you have to know how to find a balance. It’s a long season.”

With Dani Carvajal out injured, Trent Alexander-Arnold had been expected to start at right-back in Vallecas, but was instead limited to a late substitute appearance, with Federico Valverde preferred instead.

“Trent, after the injury, needs a bit more time,” Alonso said. “Now, after the international break, he’ll be able to prepare well for what’s next.”

Real Madrid will return to action against Elche after the International break.