‘Always Verify Claims Made By Your Clients Against EFCC’ – NBA Urged

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has advised the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to always verify claims made by clients against the commission, to avoid being misled.

The advice was issued by the Benin Zonal Commander of EFCC, ACE1 Kanu Idagu, when the Chairperson, Human Right Committee of the NBA, Benin Branch, Edo State, Ebehitale Osarumwense led by other members paid a courtesy visit to EFCC.

Idagu said: “Our activities are in line with the rule of law. There is nothing we are going to do that will be at odds with the law.

“So, I want to urge you to always verify claims made by your clients against the EFCC in order not to be misled, because the EFCC has zero tolerance for corruption and will not condone any act of professional misconduct in any of its personnel.”

The NBA, has commended the EFCC on its adherence to the rule of law in the fight against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

According to the NBA, the dedication of the Commission in keeping faith with the rule of law in combating economic and financial crimes is commendable, urging it to intensify efforts in responding to petitions from the public.