Amaechi Releases Personal Email, Asks Nigerians To Assess His Performance

In a bid to receive honest feedback from Nigerians on the performance of his office in the last seven years, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has released his personal email to the public.

Amaechi wants the citizens to assess his ministry’s efforts at revamping “dilapidated railway and moribund maritime sector” which he said have been the focus areas of his office.

According to the minister, the ministry wants to identify its strengths and weaknesses through the performance review so as to set future performance goals.

A statement signed by him and made available to this website reads: “I am very grateful to President Muhammad Buhari GCFR for the opportunity he has given me to serve the nation as the Minister of Transportation.

“Our major focus as a ministry has been the revamping of dilapidated railway and moribund maritime sector which are key means of transportation and major sources of revenue respectively.

“However, we understand the need for appraisal and so desire to know from the citizenry how we have faired (sic), being that we are accountable to you.

“Therefore, your feedback on the performance of the Ministry thus far is important to us. We desire to know where you feel we have succeeded or are succeeding, where we should improve, and or where you feel we are failing or have failed.

“It is our duty and desire to do better and keep improving. Kindly email me at [email protected] I will deeply appreciate this gesture.”