Amaechi Responds To Wike’s Allegation On Sale Of Rivers Assets By Suggesting Gov Was Drunk

The Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has responded to the allegation by his successor at the Rivers State Government House, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, that he sold state asset worth $308 million as governor and reported $208 million.

Governor Wike had, while commissioning the 6.1km long, 7.3m wide Omuihuechi-Omuoko-Omokiri link Road in Aluu Ikwerre Local Government Area on Wednesday accused Amaechi of corruption and alleged the Federal Government was protecting him.

“It is because the Federal Government is protecting the Minister that he has consistently made efforts to undermine the State Government by influencing who is to be posted as Commissioner of Police and General Officer Commanding of the Nigerian Army to Rivers State.

“People gave you opportunity, you sold our properties, everything. And people are talking in this state because of the Government that says they are fighting corruption and protecting people. You (Amaechi) sold our property for $308 million and kept for us $208,000. That is the kind of people parading themselves in government, for a government that says they are fighting corruption, shame, ” the governor had alleged

Responding to the accusation on AIT on Thursday morning, Amaechi said:

“I was taught before I became a governor that governors don’t speak carelessly. I was taught that governors speak with facts and figure.

“That when you make a statement, millions of Nigerians depend on that statement. I am not garrulous in that nature.

“I speak intelligently knowing that when I speak it matters. I do not drink alcohol, so I do not speak out of my sense.”

Governor Wike, who seemed to have anticipated Amaechi’s reaction, added at the ceremony on Wednesday: “You don’t drink, but you take holy Communion that has alcohol inside.”