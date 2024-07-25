Amaechi Still In APC, Says Party’s Spokesperson

Darlington Nwauju, the embattled spokesperson for the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed claims that former Governor Chibuike Amaechi has left the party.

Nwauju’s was responding to enquiry from THE WHISTLER due to rumours of Amaechi’s departure from the APC.

Nwauju attributed the rumours to the imagination of mischief-makers, emphasizing that Amaechi remains a member of the APC.

Nwauju, a close associate of the former Governor, accused Tony Okocha, Chairman of the Rivers APC Caretaker Committee, of spreading false rumours about Amaechi’s departure from the party.

Nwauju alleged that Okocha and his cohorts are attempting to score cheap political points by peddling the rumours.

He emphasized that Amaechi does not recognize Okocha as a party member and therefore will not engage with him on the matter.

Nwauju reassured that if Amaechi were to leave the party, it would be a publicized decision and not a subject of speculation.

The accusation adds to the internal party tensions and power struggles within the Rivers State APC.

He said: “That information is most likely from the Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC Chairman Tony Okocha.

“The former Governor does not recognise Okocha as a member of the APC.

“So you can not expect him to interact with somebody who is not a member of the APC.

“If he leaves the APC everybody would know.”