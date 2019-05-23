Sponsored

Amaechi Teases Buhari At Valedictory FEC Meeting,’Thanks For Not Converting Me To Islam’

Nigeria Politics
By Abimbola Johnson
Rotimi-Amaechi
Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for not converting him to Islam.

Speaking on Wednesday during the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council, Amaechi said he had received heavy backlash over his support for Buhari’s government.

According to him, he was almost chased out of Christ the King Catholic Church in 2014 for supporting the president.

He said, “Mr. President, let me thank you for not converting me to Islam. I say that specifically because in 2014 when I walked into Christ the King Catholic Church, I was literally chased out of the church as a governor because I was accused of supporting a man whose agenda was to Islamise Nigeria.

“And in Rivers state they began to call me Alhaji Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi’. I thank you because they have dropped theAlhaji’ and back to Mr Chibuike Amaechi.

“I was told in the course of the campaign that you were autocratic and therefore you would not be democratic.

“Most of us are not happy that you have moved from your autocratic nature to an extreme democrat that everything puts to test of the people, to the extent that the people now feel that the only way things can go on in this country is by the rule of law.

“We all know that the rule of law is the beginning and the end of this government. Talking about the financial impunity that we saw before, people were making money without having any productive capacity for that,’’ he said.

