Amaechi Woos Kano Delegates, Says More Qualified Than Tinubu, Osinbajo

Former Transport Minister and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that he’s more qualified to be the presidential candidate of the party than the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

Amaechi was speaking in Kano State on Wednesday, as he continues to woo delegates for the party’s presidential ticket.

His visit came two days after Osinbajo made similar visit to the state.

While acknowledging that he’s aware of where the loyalty of the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, lies, he however told the governor that his visit to the state was to tell him that he was more qualified and a better candidate to be APC Presidential Candidate.

Ganduje is believed to be a long time close political associate of Tinubu.

But in making a case for his aspiration, Amaechi said he is more qualified than Tinubu because the former Lagos State Governor had never been a minister.

He said his years of experience as a lawmaker was longer and better.

He also said he has garnered more experience and is more grounded than Osinbajo.

He said while Osinbajo was a commissioner in Lagos, he was already a Speaker of Rivers State Assembly and ended up as two-term governor.

He pointed out that unlike him, Osinbajo’s only other appointment after the commissioner was that of the Vice President.

Responding, Ganduje said Kano is regarded as a “swing state, and will continue to swing”.

He however told Amaechi that the former minister would know where the state will eventually swing to at the appropriate time.

Amaechi was among the ministers who pulled out of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to pursue their electoral ambition.