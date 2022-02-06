Amaechi’s ‘Daura Title’ Brightens Chance For Igbo Presidency In 2023 – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has commended the award of traditional title on the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, pointing out that his turbaning will enhance the chance of Igbo Presidency in 2023.

Amaechi was on Saturday turbaned the ‘Dan Amanar Daura’ in a ceremony witnessed by highly placed officials of the federal and state governments, in addition to several politicians.

He is reckoned to be among the closest ministers to President Muhammadu Buhari, who, though was not present at the event, however sent his congratulations.

The former governor defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, and was appointed to lead Buhari’s campaign in 2015 as Director General of Buhari Campaign Organisation.

Amaechi was among almost a dozen aspirants from the Igbo political stock to be shortlisted by Ohanaeze some weeks ago, that might be supported with a N10 billion fund from the group were he to get the APC presidential ticket.

Ohanaeze described Amaechi, in a statement issued in Kaduna on Sunday by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as the beloved son of Igbo Nation and the battle-axes of Ndigbo.

The group also described him as an asset to Ndigbo for the 2023 project, declaring that, “The new Dan Amanar Daura, Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi is a beloved son of Igbo Nation and the battle-ax of Ndigbo,.

“We accept the reality that the pan Nigerian postures of the honorable minister for transportation had strengthened the cordial relationship between the North and Eastern Nigeria.”

The statement said the Minister’s gesture has brightened the opportunity for the emergence of a new Nigeria anchored on justice and equity, adding that Amaechi’s title has opened a new link between the North and Eastern region, which will boost the chance of Igbo in 2023.

“2023 Igbo Presidency accommodates all prominent sons and daughters from all Igbo speaking areas including Delta and Rivers states,” it said, noting that “Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi is the only bridge linking South/ south, South-East and the North.”

The group said he is an asset to Ndigbo, as all eyes of the Igbo is on 2023, empathising that everyone is important to the realization of 2023 Igbo Presidency, and there will be no segregation in the 2023 Igbo Project.

“Ndigbo expects more efforts that will make southeastern Nigeria benefit from the dividends from the Federal Government projects under the Ministry of Transport.

“We have the assurances that Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi will deliver all railway, deep-sea, and dry sea projects in the southeast and South-south before the end of the year, because Ndigbo is proud of his upright declaration of his Igboness, which is the personality traits for his accomplishments right from the beginning of his political trajectory and to his future aspirations.”