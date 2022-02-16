Amaechi’s ‘Strong Recommendation’ Made Buhari Appoint Koko As NPA MD—Presidency

The Presidency has said that the appointment of Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantial Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority was made based on the strong recommendation of Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport.

The Spokesperson to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu disclosed the development in a tweet seen by THE WHISTLER.

Shehu said, “Upon the very strong recommendation of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

“In canvassing for the appointee, the Minister cited several reasons, among which is the revenue performance of the NPA under Mr. Koko.”

The appointment of the new NPA boss came nine months after Amaechi influenced the suspension of the former NPA MD, Hadiza Balad Usman.

Hadiza was accused of non-remittance of N165bn operating surplus to the coffers of the federal government and insubordination.

She was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2021, and an 11-man panel was set up to investigate her involvement in the allegation. The panel was recommended to the President by Amaechi.

Hadiza denied all allegations levelled against her by the Minister.

The former NPA boss was reportedly recommended by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

She was El-Rufai’s chief of staff until her appointment to take over the NPA from Habib Abdullahi.

The new NPA MD, Koko is said to be a loyalist of the Transport Minister who served in Zenith Bank Plc Port-Harcourt.