Amazon, Anthill Studios Seal Pact To Distribute Nollywood Movies

The video streaming subscription arm of Amazon, Prime Video, has sealed a multi-year licensing deal with Niyi Akinmolayan’s Anthill Studios to distribute Nollywood movies on its platform.

The announcement was made on Friday via the official Instagram page of the Nigerian production house.

It reads, “We are super excited to announce to the world that Anthill Studios has officially signed a multi-year licensing deal with Amazon Prime Video.

“Prime Video will have exclusive, worldwide distribution rights to Anthill’s slate of theatrical releases, starting in 2022, which will be made available to an audience of more than 200 million Prime Video members worldwide following their cinema run in Nigeria.

“We have so much to give this year and we can’t wait to share them with the world”

Speaking on the new deal, Prime Video’s Director of Content Acquisition and Head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy, Ayanna Lonian, expressed optimism on the distribution of Nollywood movies to its audience.

Lonian said, “We are very excited to bring Anthill’s upcoming slates of popular Nollywood movies to Prime Video customers around the world.

“We want to showcase the very best of Nollywood and authentic African stories to our customers and this groundbreaking deal helps us to achieve that goal.”