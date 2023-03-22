Amazon Lays Off Another 9,000 Workers

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

American multinational tech company, Amazon, announced that it will be laying off another 9,000 employees, bringing its total number of layoffs for the year to 27,000.

The company had, in January, laid off over 18,000 members of staff.

The latest job cuts in the company were focused in its cloud and advertising divisions, and will affect Amazon’s streaming unit, Twitch, Reuters reports.

Amazon is aiming to finalize which specific employees will be let go by April. Following the announcement, the company’s stock fell by 1.8%.

The total number of job cuts account for around 9% of Amazon’s total staff strength, which is about 300,000 people.

THE WHISTLER reported when the company announced the first round of job cuts, which were focused on its human resources and e-commerce organizations

This is the latest in a series of job cuts from several big tech companies since last year. Companies like Twitter, Microsoft, Meta, Lyft, Google and a number of other companies have announced large number of job cuts.

Most of the companies attributed the layoffs to mistakes in yearly projections after they underwent mass hiring following the rapid growth the ecommerce and online community experienced during the COVID 19 pandemic.