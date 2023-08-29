Ambassador Commends NPA For Boosting Trade Between Nigeria, Japan

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) and the Japanese government have promised to facilitate trade volume through initiatives that will support exporters in both countries.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Malam Mohammed Bello Koko at the Embassy of Japan, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Japanese Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Matsunaga Kazuyoshi had applauded the director for promoting the growth in the value of Nigeria – Japan trade volumes.

The NPA boss said the organization is keen on growing trade figures between Nigeria and Japan.

The volume, according to Kazuyoshi stood at about $10 billion.

Koko said, “We have new initiatives and offerings in place to support Nigerian exports and exporters, which we invite the global Japanese community to explore.”

Some of the trade volume includes imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and agricultural products like sesame seeds from Nigeria with Nigeria exporting 40 per cent of sesame seeds consumed in Japan.