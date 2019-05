Ambode’s Twitter Handle Changes To ‘Former Governor Of Lagos State’

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state has changed the description on his official Twitter handle from Governor of Lagos state to “Former Governor of Lagos state.”

The change is coming barely 2 hours after he formally handed over to his successor, Babajide Sanwolu, at a ceremony in Alausa.

Advertisement

However, the official swearing-in of the new governor is on May 29.