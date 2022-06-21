‘Ameerah’ who Faked Her Kidnap May Be Battling Mental Issue – Previous Tweets Suggest

A perusal of the Twitter handle of the acclaimed psychotherapist, Sufiyanu Amira who disseminated news of false kidnap showed that she may be grappling with mental health challenges.

THE WHISTLER had scrutinized her page following the apology she tendered to Nigerians on Monday for “misleading them” with tweets that she was abducted alongside 16 others.

Her apology, laced with disturbing statements like, “nothing of such happened and it was all just my delusions and negative thinking”, got many Nigerians questioning the state of her health.

She had mentioned that she “intentionally” took herself to the several live locations (Jos and Kaduna), on June 14 to make Nigerians believe it was the movement of the captors.

Also, of concern, was admitting that she had “entered bushes, dehydrated and starved” herself for “four days” — a statement many believed may have been said out of duress or damage control.

However, a few tweets previously shared by Amira suggest she may have been battling issues with her mental health.

On June 13, a tweet by her read, “I’ve got an uneasy feeling”, and on June 7, she tweeted, “You find yourself being rude to everyone because you’re holding in so much.”

On June 5, she tweeted, “Do not mock a mental health problem you have never experienced” and the same day she added, “Check yourself, mentally”.

Also on June 6, she tweeted, “I was having a therapy session with a client who was a therapist and it turned tables and I was the client. You, therapists, are scary people.”

Although the Federal Capital Territory Police had assured Nigerians it was investigating the matter and would disclose its findings soon, the command said Amira is currently in its custody and was “undergoing medical evaluation as demanded by global best practices.”

Speaking to this website, a security source with detailed knowledge of the case said Sufyan was found by operatives of the Police and DSS in Lagos and since her return to Abuja on Sunday, she has been in the FCT command’s custody.

The source who did not want to be identified said, “The situation of Amira is deeper than you think. The DSS and Police brought her back from Lagos where she was located. Her case isn’t far from mental health and pressure from relationship challenges.”

The source noted that the 300-level student of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, will be assisting the police with their investigation to unravel the motive behind her actions and make an arrest in the event of an accomplice.

The source disclosed that the security operatives have also invited individuals for questioning including her former and present intimate partners.

Meanwhile, the FCT Command on Tuesday urged Nigerians to wait for the outcome of its investigation for clarity of the case.