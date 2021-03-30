American Model Deactivates Instagram Account Over Rumoured Affair With Davido

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the trend on Twitter over her rumoured affair With music star Davido, Mya Yafai has deactivated her Instagram account.

Recall that Mya Yafai who is an American model and social media celebrity was first sported with Davido on February 27 in an online video.

In the video, she was seen to be holding hands with Davido as they stepped out together for an event in St.Maarten.

When pictures of both of them kissing themselves surfaced online and went viral on Tuesday, there were mixed reaction on social media that there might be an affair between them.

However, checks on her Instagram page, showed that her Instagram account has been deactivated with a blank page reading “sorry, this page isn’t available” displaying.

The deactivation of the Account came hours later when pictures of them kissing surfaced.

Mya’s Istagram account has almost 270,000 followers with 181 posts as of the time of this report. The reason behind the deactivation of the account remains unknown.