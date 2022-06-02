American Shooter Killed Doctor After Surgery That Caused Him Pain – Tulsa Police

The Tulsa Police Department, Okhlahoma, United States has revealed that one Michael Louis shot the doctor who performed a back surgery on him following unceasing pain.

The gunman identified as Louis shot several people at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus, killing himself, two doctors and others namely: Doctor Philips, Doctors Hudson, Amanda Green and Williams Love.

At a news conference on Thursday, the Tulsa police said that one of the deceased doctors kept receiving complaint from the gunman after treating him of back pain.

They traced the gun he used as one purchased after his first surgery at the hospital.

“On May 19, Michael Louis went into the hospital for a back surgery, the physician was Doctor P. Philips. Mr Louis was released on 5:24 May 24.

“After release, Louis called several times over several days complaining of pain and wanted additional treatment. On May 31, Doctor Philips saw Mr Louis again for additional treatment.

“Yesterday, June 1, Louis called Doctor Philips again complaining of back pain and wanted additional assistance.

“What we know through the help of our team on gun tracing is that at 2 pm, June 1, Mr. Louis purchased a rifle from a local gun store,” the police said.

The police added that at 4:52 pm on June 1, someone called 911 saying doctor told her to call 911 saying there has been a shooting.

According to the police department, the doctor who treated Louis was found dead and about half hour after the event occurred, his wife called authorities that her husband had killed several people at a hospital.

Based on witness account cited by the police, the suspect shot himself leaving a letter stating that he raided the hospital to kill the doctor.

“We have also found a letter of the suspect which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Doctor Philips and anyone who got in his way. He blamed doctor Philips for his ongoing pain following the surgery,” the police said.

Kevin Stitt, Governor of the state has described the mass shooting as “senseless”.