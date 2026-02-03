Amid Backlash, UNIBEN Fails To Address Optometry Admission Cut After Paid Fees

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) is facing criticism from parents over a sudden reduction in the number of students admitted into its Doctor of Optometry programme in the 2025/2026 academic session.

The university has allegedly cut the number of students admitted into the programme from 350 to 150, citing quota and accreditation issues.

A parent who expressed frustration to Arise TV journalist, Oseni Rufai, questioned the move, stating that those admitted have already paid acceptance fees and are four months into the session.

A letter shared by Rufai on X stated that the university was being opaque and disrespectful, with no clear communication on how affected students would be chosen or supported.

“UNIBEN admitted 350 students into the Doctor of Optometry program for the 2025/2026 session. Our children received admission letters into Optometry from the University and JAMB, paid acceptance fees for Optometry, resumed school in November, started lectures, and now 4 months into the session, the University is suddenly saying they can only keep 150 students because of quota and accreditation issues, and that the remaining students would be moved to other courses,” the parent wrote.

“Why it pains me so much is that these children did nothing wrong. We paid acceptance fees in good faith, believing our children were properly admitted into Optometry. Now UNIBEN wants to punish them for an obvious UNIBEN failing of UNIBEN,” the parent said.

The distraught parent called for help, stating that the university’s actions are harming students’ mental health and future prospects.

“I cannot watch my child’s dreams and mental health suffer because of irresponsibility from UNIBEN. They don’t have any respect for students, parents and due process. And this issue is just silent, no one knows much about it because of how they’re silently treating it. Please we need help. Nigeria has failed my child,” the parent noted.

The WHISTLER reached out to the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Benedicta Ehanire, who stated that the school had already put up a statement on the issue.

Pressed further, Ehanire said all duly admitted students in the 2025/2026 Academic session have been asked to “present themselves for clearance.”

The spokesperson acknowledged “difficulties clearing in some faculties; in particular, the Faculty of Optometry”, but failed to address the allegations of the institution’s sudden decision to reduce the number of students admitted into the Doctor of Optometry program from 350 to 150.

“It has come to the attention of the Management of the University of Benin that some students offered provisional admission in the current academic session are having difficulties clearing in some faculties; in particular, the Faculty of Optometry,

“Management frowns at the development; and has, therefore, requested all duly admitted students to return to their respective departments/faculties including the Faculty of Optometry, to present themselves for clearance,” Ehanire said in a message sent to THE WHISTLER.

When THE WHISTLER correspondent insisted that the allegations were not addressed, she didn’t respond.

The institution, in 2025, had announced the upgrade of its Department of Optometry to a Faculty comprising five Departments.

However, the announcement was met with scepticism by students who questioned the move citing lack of physical infrastructure.