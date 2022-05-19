Amid Riots In Major Cities, Buhari Jets Out With Security Adviser, 5 Others On Condolence Visit To UAE

Despite riots across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on a condolence visit to the new President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed Al Nahyan, after the death of the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan.

The president will be leaving the country with the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Monguno (retd.), the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

Buhari’s condolence trip will be coming amid riots and civil unrests in some part of Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto, Zamfara and other places. Also, reports said Gunmen went on rampage on Thursday morning attacking a shuttle bus conveying students, lecturers and other commuters along Okigwe- Uturu Road, few metres from Abia State University, killing and kidnapping lecturers and students in the process.

A statement signed on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, said the President, who departs Abuja on Thursday, will also extend his congratulations to the new President, renewing bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE.

“The President, in an earlier congratulatory message to the new UAE leader, had reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country, noting that the cooperation between both governments have helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds,” the statement said.

It added that, “Under the new leadership, President Buhari looks forward to a bigger and stronger partnership for peace, stability and prosperity of both countries.”

The President is expected back in the country on Saturday according to the statement.