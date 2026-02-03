Amid Snakebite Outcry, FCTA Says Antivenom Available At All Public Hospitals

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) claims that antivenom is fully stocked and readily available across all FCTA-owned hospitals and public health centres in the territory.

This followed public outrage over the death of rising singer and social media influencer, Ifunanya Nwangene, whose death triggered allegations of medical negligence and claims that antivenom was unavailable when she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, said the FCTA maintains adequate supplies of both polyvalent and multivalent antivenoms under strict quality control.

Fasawe said different forms and types of anti-snake venom are widely available across FCTA-owned hospitals and public health facilities.

According to her, “Stocking decisions are guided by collaboration with veterinary doctors, who help identify the most common snake species (venom strains) in the FCT. Accordingly, polyvalent and multivalent antivenoms are maintained, centrally stored in FCTA owned Abuja Central Medical Stores, and directly managed by the Secretariat to ensure quality, cold-chain integrity, and availability.”

Her clarification comes amid claims that Nwangene, who was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, did not receive antivenom treatment because the hospital allegedly had none in stock.

However, FMC Jabi, in an official explanation, dismissed the claims as unfounded, stating that the late influencer was brought to the facility long after the snakebite and was already exhibiting advanced neurotoxic symptoms.

The hospital explained that Nwangene presented with respiratory distress and neurological deterioration, conditions that significantly reduce the likelihood of survival even when antivenom is available. It added that its medical team initiated emergency protocols, but the severity of her condition left little room for recovery.

While condoling with the bereaved family, Fasawe said the incident must serve as a turning point for emergency preparedness and public awareness.

“The loss of a promising young life is deeply painful and distressing. I share in the family’s grief and reaffirm that such medically preventable deaths must be taken seriously, with strengthened measures to prevent recurrence,” she said.

She further described snakebites as a preventable public health emergency, noting that venomous species such as cobras, vipers and puff adders are present across the FCT’s expanding urban and peri-urban areas.

“Snakebites remain a largely preventable public health emergency. Snakes inhabit rainforests, grasslands, farms, and semi-arid areas, and often hide near human dwellings in search of food or shelter—leading to increased human-snake encounters.

“In Nigeria, highly venomous species such as cobras, vipers, and puff adders are present. As a rule, all snakebites must be treated as venomous until proven otherwise,” she said.

The mandate secretary also issued a step-by-step advisory on what residents should do immediately after a snakebite.

“All FCT residents are urged to adopt primary prevention measures, including wearing protective clothing when in farms or tall grass, avoiding dark areas or using flashlights at night, clearing debris around homes, sealing entry points, and never handling snakes.

“In the event of a bite, immediate first aid includes staying calm, immobilising the affected limb below heart level, removing constrictive items, gently cleaning the wound, and proceeding immediately to a hospital with antivenom.”

She warned that harmful practices such as cutting or sucking the wound, applying tourniquets, ice, or herbal remedies should be avoided, stressing that early hospital presentation remains the most critical factor for survival.

“Prompt treatment is critical. While antivenom is most effective when administered early, its use does not guarantee recovery, particularly where neurotoxic symptoms have already manifested, underscoring the need for rapid evacuation.”

Fasawe also outlined the FCTA’s recent investments aimed at improving emergency response, including the procurement of new ambulances and strengthened hospital capacity for intensive care and airway management.

“To reduce response times, the FCTA has strengthened secondary prevention through expanded road networks and the recent procurement and deployment of 12 ambulances, equipped to manage emergencies.

“Hospitals provide antivenom administration, immobilisation (without tourniquets), monitoring for adverse reactions, and supportive care. Tertiary care, including ICU admission, airway management, coagulation monitoring, and blood transfusion services, is available across FCT hospitals.”

She warned that both private and public healthcare facilities would face sanctions for violating approved emergency protocols, adding that monitoring and enforcement would be intensified.

“I want to reiterate that all healthcare facilities, public and private, must adhere strictly to approved clinical protocols. Monitoring and enforcement will be intensified, and facilities found negligent will face sanctions.”

She urged residents to rely on official emergency channels, providing the FCT Emergency Medical System and Ambulance Services numbers as 090157892931 and 090157892932.

“The FCTA remains resolute in strengthening emergency systems, enforcing quality healthcare standards, and protecting the lives of all residents of the Federal Capital Territory,” she said.