Amnesty Blasts Tinubu Over Benue, Plateau Massacres

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Amnesty International has condemned the killing of at least 10 people in Mbalom, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, describing the incident as yet another failure by Nigerian authorities to protect vulnerable communities.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the attack occurred during the Easter celebrations, when suspected armed herders reportedly invaded several communities in Gwer East, including Mbalom, Mbatsada, and Agana. The assailants killed residents and forced many others to flee their homes.

Chairman of Gwer West Local Government Area, Timothy Adi, confirmed the incident, stating that the attack took place between 5 pm and 6 pm.

“The invasion and attacks happened yesterday between 5 pm and 6 pm. Nine corpses have so far been recovered, two yesterday and seven today,” he said.

Adi described the assault as unprovoked and called for urgent federal intervention to curb the activities of armed groups operating in the area.

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Similar incidents were recorded in other parts of the country during the Easter period.

In Kaduna State, gunmen attacked two churches in Ariko Village, killing five worshippers and abducting 31 others, who were later rescued by troops.

In Katsina State, a police officer was killed during bandit attacks in Musawa and Matazu areas. Meanwhile, in Borno State, suspected Boko Haram fighters attacked communities in Chibok and surrounding locations, burning homes and displacing residents.

Reacting in a statement issued on Monday via its official handle, Amnesty International expressed concern over the growing humanitarian crisis, noting that many families are still searching for missing relatives.

The organisation said more than 500,000 people have been displaced in Benue State, with many currently living in camps lacking adequate access to water, sanitation, food, and healthcare.

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It added that the situation reflects a broader pattern of insecurity in the state and criticised the government’s response to the recurring violence.

“The Nigerian authorities have failed the people of Benue State again and again. Frequent attacks by gunmen have deprived thousands of people of their rights to life, physical integrity, liberty, freedom of movement and access to livelihoods,” the organisation said.