Amnesty Slams Wike Over Threat To Shoot TV Anchor

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Amnesty International has condemned recent remarks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, accusing him of promoting violence against journalists.

The human rights organisation said Wike’s statement, made during a live television appearance, could normalize attacks on media workers and undermine press freedom in Nigeria.

During the broadcast, Mr. Wike said: “If there’s any way to break the screen, I would have shot him…”

The remark was reportedly in response to a comment by Channels Television anchor Seun Okinbaloye regarding political developments in the country.

Amnesty International described the statement as “reckless, unlawful, and unacceptable,” warning that it carries “the danger of normalizing violence and encouraging targeting of journalists for simply doing their jobs.”

The organisation in a statement on Saturday said, “Violence against journalists is a grave threat to democracy. That a federal cabinet member would make such a statement is extremely worrying. Mr. Wike must withdraw his violent statement immediately and apologise. Nigerian authorities must ensure that lawlessness of this nature is not condoned.”

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Other commentators have noted that Wike’s comments may also violate Nigeria’s broadcasting code, which the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is mandated to enforce.

The NBC has yet to issue a statement regarding the threat.

Media rights groups across Nigeria have also expressed alarm at the statement, calling it an attack on press freedom. Femi Falana, a prominent human rights lawyer, remarked, “No public official, regardless of rank, should threaten journalists. Such words embolden violence and erode the rule of law. The FCT Minister’s statement is deeply concerning.”

Amnesty International and other advocacy groups urged both the FCT Minister and federal authorities to take immediate corrective action to safeguard media workers from intimidation and threats.

Amnesty International emphasised, “What Wike said carries the danger of normalizing violence and encouraging the targeting of journalists for just doing their job.

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“This level of violent intent coming from a member of Nigeria’s federal cabinet is unlawful and unacceptable.”

The rights group added, “Mr. Wike must withdraw his violent statement immediately and apologize. The Nigerian authorities must stop condoning such lawless acts when they come from those close to power or the ruling party.”