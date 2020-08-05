Amolegbe To Be Sworn In As CIS President August 11

44 SHARES Share Tweet

Barring any last minute change in plans, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers will on August 11 conduct the virtual investiture of the new President and Chairman of Governing Board, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe.

The event would also see the send-off of the immediate past President, Mr Adedapo Adekoje.

Amolegbe had on May 19 emerged the President for a two-year tenure, during the virtual Annual General Meeting of the Institute.

Amolegbe’s investiture, which would be the eleventh in the series, will mark the formal handing over from Mr Adekoje.

The Institute’s investiture, is a high profile ceremony that attracts top level dignitaries, including heads of state, governors, regulators and other technocrats in the financial market.

Amolegbe, a fellow of the Institute, is an accomplished Economist, consummate Stockbroker, Investment Analyst and Asset Manager, with over 28 years’ experience in the finance industry.

In pursuit of the Institute’s capacity building, its scheduled virtual training for the Capital Market Correspondents on scholarship is expected to commence on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

According to the Institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Adedeji Ajadi, the comprehensive training programme would help to equip the participants with the fundamentals of the courses to enhance their performance.