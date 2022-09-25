Amosun Denies Deal With Ogun PDP Gov Candidate

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has described as mischievous the report that he has entered into a political alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party in the state and its governorship candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu.

There were media reports on the leaked documents where Adebutu and Amosun’s former loyalist, Adekunle Akinlade, allegedly signed a pact on the sharing formula of positions after their victory at the 2023 polls.

But Amosun said in a statement issued by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi, on Sunday that the alleged alliance was aimed at discrediting him.

The statement read, “The attention of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has been drawn to media reports, claiming that he has entered into a political deal with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and Hon Oladipo Adebutu.

“We wish to state that the report is false and malicious. Senator Amosun has no agreement with neither Hon Oladipo Adebutu nor the PDP in Ogun State.

“This story is nothing more than a mischief to mislead the public and discredit the hard-earned reputation of the former governor of Ogun State.

“We have stated before and wish to state once again, categorically, without any fear of contradiction that, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has nothing to do with the PDP in Ogun State. And he is not a party to any alliance formed with anyone or group of persons in the party.

“The public is advised to dismiss the report.”