Amotekun Arrests 9 Herdsmen, 100 Cows Along Ilesa-Akure Highway

The Ondo State security agency popularly known as Operation Amotekun has arrested nine herdsmen and 100 cows along the Ilesa- Akure Highway.

They were said to have been arrested for violating the rule against grazing on highways in the state.

The cows were said to have blocked the road and some persons alerted the agency.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, said on Monday that the cows were seized to ensure compliance with the directive of the governor that the streets and forests in Ondo State be ridded of unregistered herdsmen.

He said, “Apart from the possibility of illegal grazing in most cases, it is the ploy that kidnappers use.

“We should take note that our men are in all the 18 local government areas and we are on 24 hours patrol. We arrived the scene promptly after we were called.

“The culprits who sighted us on arrival ran away and controlled the cows to follow them, but we were able to control them back,” he said.

Adeleye warned that the agency would not allow anybody who violates the rules on grazing to go without being arrested.