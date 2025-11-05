Amotekun Arrests Fake Soldier, Suspected Spy, 37 Others In Ondo

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun, has arrested a fake military officer, a suspected spy, and 37 other individuals for various criminal offences across the state.

Among those arrested were 22 illegal immigrants from Benin Republic and Togo, who entered Nigeria without any lawful reason.

Others were arrested for offences including rape, murder, stealing, kidnapping, and vandalism of government property.

Parading the suspects before journalists on Wednesday, Amotekun Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the latest arrests mark “another milestone” in the corps’ ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

According to him, some of the arrests were linked to the recent gruesome murder of two men in the Powerline, Ago Dada area.

“We moved in immediately, and today we have been able to arrest a spy whose main assignment was to alert kidnappers whenever Amotekun operatives were approaching,” Adeleye said.

He further disclosed the arrest of a man found in full military camouflage.

“He claimed to be a military officer. We are handing him over to the military to determine his identity and how he obtained the uniform. We arrested him in Ademekun village, close to the scene of the murder,” he said.

Adeleye named some of the suspects arrested for murder and kidnapping as Aderemi (35), Mr. Etok (45), alleged to be a spy for kidnappers—and Victor from Ofosu. Several others were also nabbed for vandalising government property.

On the arrest of illegal immigrants, the Amotekun boss said, “We arrested Mustafa, Steve, Alfosus, Tango Juntu, and Simon, who are involved in bringing illegal immigrants into the country for nefarious purposes.”

He noted that the suspects could not provide satisfactory explanations during interrogation and have been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for further investigation and possible deportation.

Adeleye also revealed that operatives dismantled a syndicate responsible for vandalising state government machinery.

“You can see caterpillar parts, engines, tyres, and other items recovered. When our operatives caught up with them at night, they opened fire, but we remained resolute and apprehended them,” he said.

He added that the vehicles used in conveying the stolen items have been impounded by the corps.

Adeleye assured residents that Ondo State remains safe but warned that criminals will find no refuge within its borders.

“Ondo State is not a place for criminals to thrive,” he added.