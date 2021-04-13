Amotekun Arrests Suspected Kidnappers In Ekiti After Machete Attack On Female Farmer

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ekiti State Security Network Agency known as Amotekun Corps has arrested three persons suspected to be kidnappers in the Igbara Odo area of the state.

The arrest followed the attack on a woman along Erinjiyan–Igbara Odo Road on Monday.

The Amotekun Commander in the state, Brig. Gen Joe Komolafe (retd), on Tuesday gave the names of the arrested persons as 25-year-old Abubakar Musa, 20-year-old Yussuf Lawal and 30-year-old Babangida Usman.

He said the suspects were arrested following a tip-off from people around the area.

The commander said, “The suspected kidnappers attacked the woman on the farm with machetes and inflicted wounds on her head.

“They escaped in view of other people into the bush. The woman was taken to hospital where she is receiving medical attention.

“When interrogated, they could not state their mission in the area and as well could not provide information on where they stayed.

“We will hand them over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“This arrest was as a result of timely tip off. A woman was attacked on her farm yesterday and was taken to hospital. But this morning, we directed the boys to go and search the bush and mount roadblock to make sure that the attackers did not escape.

“When the suspects learnt that Amotekun operatives were on the road, they decided to escape through the bush, it was then our men got hint again on the particular route they were passing. So, the other Amotekun detachment went to lay ambush for them, and they were arrested.”

He solicited for timely and useful information from the people of the state, saying security agents could not do the work successfully without the support of the people.

“For example, the unfortunate shooting incident of the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi; there is no way that people in that community would say they had not seen strange faces in that forest.

“The same thing is applicable in the case of the petrol station manager that happened in Isan Ekiti. There is no way some people in that area would say they did not see strange faces. Please give timely information for security,” he.siad.