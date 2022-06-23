Amotekun Arrests Suspected Masterminds Of Owo Church Massacre

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde
Amotekun

The Ondo State Security Network Agency popularly known as Amotekun Corps has arrested some suspects in connection with the terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

The Commander of Amotekun in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, on Thursday, said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the terrorists attacks which claimed about 40 lives.

The suspected terrorist invaded the church on June 5, killing no fewer than 40 people and injuring many other worshippers.

He however did not give the actual figure of the suspects arrested but assured that all the attackers of the worship center would be apprehended.

