Amotekun Scare As S’West PDP State Chairmen Warn Oyo Governor Against Invading Congress Venue With Thugs

Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Osun, Ekiti and Ogun States have warned Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State that they will resist the alleged plan by the governor to import over 150 armed thugs dressed in Amotekun uniform to the party’s South-West Zonal Congress in Osogbo slated for Monday.

Speaking through the Ogun State PDP Chairman, Sikirulai Ogundele, the State Chairmen said the presence of anyone in Amotekun uniform anywhere near the congress venue will be resisted.

Sikirulai said there was credible information confirming the plot to clothe thugs in Amotekun uniforms to invade Osogbo on Monday.

He called on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure that only authorized security personnel and delegates are allowed into the congress venue.

Sikirulai said; “We are aware that they want to bring in thugs under the guise of Amotekun and we are warning them to perish that idea because it will be resisted.

“The main idea behind the creation of Amotekun is to secure Yorubaland from kidnappers and other criminals that are destroying our farmlands, killing our people and raping our wives and daughters.

“It is not the duty of Amotekun to monitor political party congresses and those behind this clandestine plot should get this very clear.

“We, therefore, alert the police and Department of State Service (DSS) in Osun State of the plot and urge them to warn those behind it of the consequences.”